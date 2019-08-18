NNPC awards 2019/2020 DSDP contract to 15 firms

By Edith Ike-Eboh

The Nigerian National Petroleum Coeporation (NNPC) says 15 companies have emerged winners of the Direct Sales and Direct Purchase (DSDP) of Crude oil contract for 2019/2020.

The corporation disclosed this in a statement issued by its spokesman, Mr Ndu Ughamadu, in Abuja, on Sunday.

He said that the announcement was in line with the corporation’s commitment to transparency and accountability in its activities as committed by the new Group Managing Director, Malam Mele Kyari.

“Following the completion of the 2019/2020 DSDP tender exercise, 15 consortia/companies, made up of reputable and experienced international companies and Nigerian Downstream companies, emerged successful to undertake the 2019/2020 DSDP arrangement.

“The contract is for one year, effective 1st October, 2019 to 30th September, 2020,” he said.

The companies that won the contracts are:

1. BP OIL INTERNATIONAL LTD./AYM SHAFA LTD.

2. VITOL SA/CALSON-HYSON

3. TOTSA TOTAL OIL TRADING SA/TOTAL NIG. PLC

4. GUNVOR INTERNATIONAL B.V./AY MAIKIFI OIL & GAS CO. LTD.

5. TRAFIGURA PTE LTD./A. A. RANO NIG. LTD…

6. CEPSA S.A.U./OANDO PLC

7. MOCOH SA/MOCOH NIG. LTD.

8. LITASCO SA/BRITTANIA-U NIG. LTD./FREEPOINT COMMODITIES

9. MRS OIL & GAS COMPANY LTD

10. SAHARA ENERGY RESOURCE LTD

11. BONO ENERGY LTD./ETERNA PLC/ARKLEEN OIL & GAS LTD./AMAZON ENERGY

12. MATRIX ENERGY LTD./PETRATLANTIC ENERGY LTD./UTM OFFSHORE LTD./LEVENE ENERGY DEVELOPMENT LTD

13. MERCURIA ENERGY TRADING SA/ BARBEDOS OIL & GAS SERVICES LTD./RAINOIL LTD./PETROGAS ENERGY

14. ASIAN OIL & GAS PTE LTD./ EYRIE ENERGY LTD./ MASTERS ENERGY OIL & GAS LTD/CASIVA LTD

15. DUKE OIL COMPANY INCORPORATED.

He further noted that the tender process comprised technical and commercial bid submission respectively, evaluation and shortlisting, then commercial negotiations with prequalified companies and engagement of the successful consortia/companies by NNPC.

“Under the DSDP arrangement, the aforementioned fifteen consortia/companies shall, over the contract period, offtake crude oil and in return, deliver corresponding petroleum products of equivalent value to NNPC, subject to the terms of the agreement,” he added

It will be recalled that Kyari, while taking over the mantle of keadership of the corporation on July 8, had promised to open NNPC books to public scrutiny, as a publicly owned company.

He said this would ensure transaprency and accountability in the operations of the Corporation.