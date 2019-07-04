NNPC, Belema oil inaugurate 400,000 Litres water project in Katsina

By Shehu Danjuma

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and Belema oil petroleum company in collaboration with Jack-Rich Tein Foundation has commissioned 400,000 litres capacity solar powered water treatment plants in Daura and Musawa local government areas of Katsina state.

Mr. Jack Rick-Tein, President and founder of Jack-Rich Foundation who stated this during the commissioning ceremony of the projects in Musawa and Daura, said the initiative was based on the fact that water is a fundamental human need.

He maintained that each citizen required no less than 20 to 50 litres of clean, safe water daily for drinking, cooking and other domestic activities, hence the decision to construct the water treatment plants in Musawa and Daura towns.

“We also constructed 100,000 litres water treatment plants at Daura airstrip, water treatment plant at Musawa and potable water facility with 100,000 litres capacity tanks at Central Mosque, Daura,’’ he said.

He said that the company was ready to collaborate with other relevant stakeholders to execute more developmental projects in Nigeria.

NAN reports that Mr. Rich-Tein used the occasion to preach oneness among Nigerians irrespective of tribal, religious and political affiliation.

In his remarks, Gov. Aminu Masari, urged stakeholders in the areas and people of the community to setup community-ownership committee to safeguard the facilities from beingm vandalised.

Masari warned that anyone found vandalising the facilities would face the wrath of the law, adding that protecting the facilities remained the core responsibility of the community members.

“Gone are the days when government property will be destroyed by citizens. Water is life, so you most do everything humanly possible to protect these facilities.

“I thanked Mr. Jack Rich-Tein and NNPC for bringing these important projects in Katsina state,’’ Masari said.

Earlier, the Group Managing Director of NNPC, Dr. Maikanti Baru, represented by Mrs. Tolu Adefuwa, admonished the benefiting communities to use the facilities judiciously.

She added, however, that the Corporation has embarked on numerable empowerment programmes aimed at ameliorating the plight of rural dwellers in the country.

As part of the highlight of the commissioning ceremony of the projects, the Emir of Daura, Dr. Umar Farouq Umar, bestowed a chieftaincy tittle of Sarkin Ruwan-Hausa on Mr. Jack Rich-Tein and urged him do more for the country. (NAN)