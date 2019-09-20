NNPC board Chairman tasks NLNG shareholders on revenue generation

By Edith Ike-Eboh

Alternate Chairman of the Board of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Dr Thomas John, has called on shareholders of the Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) to maximize Nigeria’s abundant gas resources and generate more revenue for the nation.

John, in a statement by Mr Ndu Ughamadu, the spokesman for the Corporation tasked the shareholders while speaking on the sidelines of the ongoing Gas Technology Exhibition and Conference (GASTECH) held in Houston, U.S.

“It is our hope that all the partners in the project will continue to carry the NLNG flag higher and ensure that the nation’s gas is put to good use to meet the expectations of all partners and increase the fortunes of the country,’’ he said.

He expressed delight that 30 years after the NLNG was incorporated, the project was growing fast while successive managements had been able to realise the dreams of its founding fathers.

“This is quite commendable and we look forward to seeing more progress recorded from this collaboration,” he added.

John further said that one of his first tasks as the GMD of NNPC in the 1980s was to negotiate the relocation of the Finima Community.

“I hope the current attempt to provide land for the NLNG Train 7 will equally be successful,” he observed.

NLNG is owned by four Shareholders, namely, the Federal Government of Nigeria, represented by Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (49%), Shell Gas B.V. (25.6%), Total Gaz Electricite Holdings France (15%), and Eni International (10.4%).(NAN)