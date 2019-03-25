NNPC gets global recognition

By Edith Ike – Eboh

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has been honoured with the highest discloser status by the global extractive industries watchdog, Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI).

This was disclosed in a statement by NNPC spokesman, Mr Ndu Ughamadu, in Abuja on Sunday.

Ughamadu said that the recognition was conveyed to the Group Managing Director of the corporation, Dr Maikanti Baru, through a letter dated March 5.

He said the letter was endorsed by Waziri Adio, Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI), on behalf of its parent global body.”

Ughamadu said that the conferment had proved the transparency and probity in the operations of the corporation under the current dispensation.

He added that the award was the most prestigious and credible medal on offer in the international extractive industries circle.

“The decision to confer the award on the NNPC was reached at EITI’s Board meeting in Kiev, Ukraine, on 27 February, 2019, having adjudged Nigeria to have attained “Satisfactory Progress in implementing all EITI requirements”.

“Nigeria is the first Anglophone African country and one of the seven countries within the EITI community to have attained this status so far.’’

The global extractive industries transparency watchdog explained that the laurel was a milestone for Nigeria and a clear recognition and appreciation of the invaluable role of NNPC.

“We particularly note and commend the increasing collaboration and cooperation from NNPC and its subsidiaries and the new wave of reforms which your organization exemplifies by the monthly disclosure of operational and financial data of the National Oil Company.’’

Ughamadu said that the global recognition was a testament to the far reaching reforms the Baru-led management was carrying out in the corporation to inculcate probity and accountability in all tiers of its operational value chain.

He stated that the NNPC would sustain its adherence to transparency and accountability, saying the corporation was committed to full disclosure of its activities. (NAN)