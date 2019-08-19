NNPC, NSCDC strengthen partnership to curb pipeline vandalism

By Edith Ike-Eboh

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) have pledged to work together to checkmate the activities of pipeline vandals and oil thieves in the country.

The Group Managing Director of NNPC, Malam Mele Kyari, gave the assurance when he received the Commandant-General of NSCDC, Abdullahi Muhammadu, at the NNPC Towers.

A statement issued by Spokesman for the corporation, Mr Ndu Ughamadu, on Monday in Abuja noted that Kyari was represented by the Chief Operating Officer, Downstream, Mr Adeyemi Adetunji.

He said that as part of efforts to rid the nation of the menace of pipeline vandals, the new NNPC management was putting in place a performance-based pipeline protection system to enable relevant security stakeholders live up to their billings.

Kyari noted that the collaboration between NNPC and NSCDC had gone a long way in ensuring uninterrupted supply and distribution of petroleum products through the pipelines and various depots.

“I want to applaud the NSCDC for contributing its quota towards the protection and security of our pipelines.

“Your efforts have made our pipelines to be available for the movement of petroleum products from one petroleum asset to another,” he said.

Earlier, Muhammadu said that the protection and security of NNPC pipelines and oil assets were part of the constitutional responsibilities of the corps.

Muhammadu, who was also represented by the Deputy Commandant-General, Aminu Abdullahi, reassured the corporation that NSCDC would continue to do its best to send pipeline vandals out of business.

He said that the corps would soon set aside a day in the year that would be known as ‘Anti-pipeline Vandalism Day’ as part of efforts to create more awareness on the dangers of pipeline vandalism to the nation’s economy. (NAN)