NNPC woos investors for NLNG train 7

By Edith Ike-Eboh

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has reiterated its commitment towards harnessing Nigeria’s abundant resources for the benefit of Nigerians.

It’s Group Managing Director Malam Mele Kyari disclosed this while speaking at a Gas and Power Breakfast Briefing on the sidelines of the Gas Technology Exhibition and Conference (GASTECH) held in Houston, U.S.

Kyari in a statement by Mr Ndu Ughamadu, the spokesman for the corporation said “Nigeria is more of a gas nation than oil and for us, gas is the future.

“We have, therefore, committed to providing the necessary support required to ensure Nigeria takes its rightful place in the international gas market.

Kyari was represented at the conference by the Managing Director of the Nigerian Gas Company (NGC), Dr Salihu Jamari.

While describing the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) as a very critical company for Nigeria, he appealed to prospective investors to consider investing in the organisation for the benefit of shareholders and the entire Nigerians.

“There are a lot of opportunities within Nigeria’s LNG value-chain. I would like to assure you that the NLNG is the best destination for investment,” he added.

He further said NNPC was working tirelessly to ensure that Nigeria’s abundant gas resources were utilised.

He stated that this was to fulfill government’s power aspirations by developing the gas infrastructure across the entire gas value chain and opening up the domestic gas market.

According to him, Nigeria’s approach in terms of implementing the energy mix is participatory, which in the long run, will make energy available to the citizenry.

The GMD said that the NNPC was working very hard to provide adequate capacity that would meet consumers’ demands even as it was upgrading its facilities to be able to meet up with demands both locally and abroad.

He said granting the imperative for more transparency and accountability, the corporation had a deliberate policy to improve and automate its systems and processes.

“We also have a lot of other things to consider, but we are prioritising our systems upgrade and we shall not be left behind,” Kyari added.

In his remarks, the Managing Director of the NLNG, Mr Tony Attah, shared his company’s story which he said had over the last three decades helped to make Nigeria better.

Attah observed that for the country to stay competitive in terms of cost in the global LNG market, there was the need for NLNG’s shareholders to think beyond NLNG Train 7.

He said the company was on track on attaining the Final Investment Decision (FID) on Train 7, which would see its production rise from 22mtpa to 30mtpa.

“In the next month or so, we should be able to conclude on the FID for Train 7,” Attah assured investors at the Conference.(NAN)