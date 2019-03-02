No record of pipeline explosion in Nembe – NNPC

By Edith Ike-Eboh

The Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) says it has no record of pipeline explosion in Nembe, Bayelsa, as being reported in some quarters.

Mr Ndu Ughamadu, the Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division of the corporation disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria(NAN), in Abuja, on Saturday.

No fewer than 50 people were reported to be missing after a leaking oil pipeline exploded and caused stampede in Nembe Kingdom in Bayelsa, according to the spokesperson of the community’s council of chiefs, Mr Nengi James-Eriworii .

He said the blast which happened in the early hours of Friday caused massive oil spillage in the community.

But the NNPC said that the Nembe trunk line was operated by the Aiteo Group.

” It is not our pipeline, it is Aiteo that was mentioned, which ordinarily they are supposed to be on joint venture with NNPC.

“I have cross-checked with our downstream unit that manages our pipeline and they said that they didn’t have such records,” he said.(NAN)