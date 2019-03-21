North-West to get petroleum products via system 2B pipeline -NNPC

By Edith Ike- Eboh

Nigerian Pipeline Storage Company (NPSC) a subsidiary of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) says the corporation will soon start transporting petroleum products to the North-West region of the country through the System 2B pipeline.

Mr Luke Anele, the Managing Director of the company, made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria(NAN), in Abuja.

He said that arrangement to start the process would be completed in the next two weeks.

“Last week, I visited Ilorin to look at our infrastructure because we have new plants to move products to Ilorin depot, it is the terminus to segment of System 2B.

“If that is achieved and we hope to achieve it in the next one or two weeks, we would have been able to recover fully in that axis, so the products can be moved from Ilorin to the north-western part of the country.

“This will also reduce cost of transportation of products from Lagos to north-western part of the country,” he said.

Commenting on effective use of the pipelines, he said that before the take off of NPSC in 2016, the whole pipeline system in the country was down but that at present it had been revived to a reasonable capacity.

“The pipeline which we are managing for NNPC spreads round the country and at the time we took over the work, the whole pipeline infrastructure was down and no product transmission was going on.

” However, more than two years down the line, we have been able to restore reasonable percentage of the pipeline and we can boast that we are pumping products through the major pipeline arteries in the country which is 2B,” he said.

System 2B is the pipeline starting from Atlas cove, ending up at Ilorin with ease to Ore and Satellite depot.

He added that the company had reactivated System 2E which was an aspect taking products to Port Harcourt up to Enugu and to Aba.

According to him, the crude pipelines have two sections, one transporting crude from Bonny to Port Harcourt and the second one transporting crude from Escravos to Warri and then down to Kaduna.

He noted that the company had been able to achieve reasonable percentage of its mandate as far as the pipelines were concerned as well as the movement of products and crudes.

He reiterated the commitment of the company to continue to improve on its work irrespective of the numerous challenges it was facing. (NAN)