NPDC adopts modern technology to monitor oil pipeline

By Edeki Igafe

The Nigeria Petroleum Development Company (NPDC)/ND Western OML 34 Asset Management Team (AMT) says it has commenced the use of modern technology for effective monitoring of its facilities.

Mr Sheidu Aiguedo, the company’s Manager in charge of Government, Community Relations and Security, made the assertion at a media briefing in Warri.

Aiguedo decried the persistent attacks on the company’s facilities by miscreants, saying, the company had lost several billions of naira to their illegal activities.

“We are employing the use of technology to enhance our monitoring capacity,” he said.

Aiguedo said activities of the oil thieves had caused serious disaster, adding that the company would continue to intensify awareness to its host communities on the dangers inherent in pipelines vandalism.

“The oil bunkerers are destroying our facilities, and their activities are also destroying the environment,” he said.

Aiguedo urged the Federal Government to apply “prevention, protection and prosecution” approaches as ways of curtailing oil theft in Delta.

He also advised the government to establish and increase its presence in the oil communities with a view to reducing theft in the area. (NAN)