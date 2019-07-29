Oil, Gas suppliers association warns members against sharp practice

By Edith Ike-Eboh

Natural Oil and Gas Suppliers Association of Nigeria (NOGASA) has advised it members to avoid all sharp practices in carrying out their businesses as it begins nationwide operation.

Mr Benneth Korie, its National President, gave the advice at the beginning of the nationwide operations of the association in Abuja, on Monday.

He said the association would operate in all the licensed depots across the country adding that the focus of the association was to ensure quality service to end users.

“Our principal aim and objective is to reinforce the ethical standards of the industry, most Nigerians will agree with us that the Natural Oil and Gas is critical in the development of this nation.

“We have come to do the needful, to protect our businesses and the end users from the criminal practices of dishonest operators in the system.

“Those sharp practices, particularly like dealing in adulterated products have done a great deal of damage to end users and this is hurting our business as well,” he said.

He added that the members would source products at Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) licensed depots nationwide adding that the operations would facilitate job creation.

“As employers of labour, we want to see our businesses grow to employ more Nigerians,” he added.

Korie further urged its members to desist from patronising products from vandalised pipelines across the country.

He called on government to support all effort that would encourage the unity of marketers for easy interface and access to suppliers. (NAN)