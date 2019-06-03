Oil price to hit $100 – Iran

“The first bullet fired in the Persian Gulf will push oil prices to above $100 [a barrel], and $100 oil would not be endurable for America, Europe, and America’s friends like Japan and South Korea,” he said.

Safavi also said that the Americans had more than 25 military bases in the region, which hosted over 20,000 personnel, all of which he said were well within Iran’s missile reach.

He said US President Donald Trump knew that any war with Iran would bring about both a military defeat and massive economic costs for America.

The United States recently took a quasi-warlike posture against Iran when it dispatched an aircraft carrier strike group, a bomber task force, and an amphibious assault ship to the Persian Gulf, citing an alleged Iranian threat.

Iran said it posed no threat to anyone but would defend itself against any aggression.

