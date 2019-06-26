OML-25 oil facility : Shell ready for dispute resolution with community – Adande

By Desmond Ejibas

Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC), says it is disposed to peaceful resolution of the disputed OML-25 oil and gas facility in Belema community in Rivers.

SPDC’s Spokesman, Michael Adande made the company’s position known in a statement in Port Harcourt on Wednesday.

NAN reports that the oil and gas facility had been shut for about two years by Belema, Offoin-Ama and Ngeje communities all in Akuku-Toru area of the state.

The communities had accused Shell of failing to implement a Global Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the communities as well as allege pollution of their environment.

Adande said the closure of the OML-25 facility had denied the country lost revenue running into billions of naira.

“SPDC hopes for peaceful resolution of all issues to enable us (SPDC) to resume safe operations of our Belema oil and gas facility.

“The nation’s economy has been denied needed revenue these past two years that our facility had been shut down and illegally occupied by invaders,” he said.

The shell spokesman appealed to stakeholders to give government mediators the needed chance for a peaceful resolution to the lingering dispute. (NAN)