Omo-Agege hails Belema Oil for relocating to N/Delta

The Deputy President of the Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege has commended Belema Oil Producing Ltd. for heeding the call by the Federal Government that all oil producing companies in Nigeria relocate their headquarters to the Niger Delta.

In a letter of commendation addressed to the company, Omo-Agege hailed the company for setting a great example for other companies to follow.

The DSP who has been championing the call for such relocation in view of the restored peace in the Niger Delta, emphasized that oil and gas companies’ relocation is not only a demonstration of faith in government and the host communities but a way to foster financial inclusion for all stakeholders at the grassroots.

“I write to commend the board, management and staff of your company for conscientiously heeding the presidential initiative advising oil and gas exploration companies in Nigeria to move their headquarters to their operational base.

“The Federal Government’s policy initiatives, including the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan as well as our ‘Next Level’ political thrust all place emphasis on social and economic inclusion which your company’s relocation can further facilitate among its thirty-eight host communities.

“Your relocation will not only foster a productive engagement strategy for mutual wealth creation, it would also go a long way towards engendering trust between operator and host communities while also helping to sustain peace.

“Indeed, many feel impressed that since 2013 when you acquired the entire 40% participating interest in OML- 55 in a competitive bidding process to become the operator of the OML- 55 asset in the Joint Venture between Belema Oil Producing Limited and Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), your company’s has striven to demonstrate a clear understanding of what Corporate Social Responsibility means.

“While commending you for relocating you company headquarters to your operational base, I urge you to sustain the adroit management of your host communities’ interests and high expectations through a process of direct engagement/open communication and community development as reflected in your current youth employment, young graduates’ training scheme, scholarship awards and infrastructural development schemes,” the Deputy President of the Senate stated.