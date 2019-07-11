OPEC to maintain 3.2% growth forecast

The Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) has said that it will maintain its forecast for global economy growth in 2019 at 3.2 percent since it does not expect trade disputes to escalate further.

OPEC’s position is contained in its monthly report issued on Thursday. “The global GDP growth forecast for 2019 remains at 3.2%, followed by expected growth of 3.2% in 2020.

“Although large uncertainties remain, current growth forecasts assume no further down-side risks, and, in particular, that trade-related issues do not escalate further,” the report read. (Sputnik/NAN)