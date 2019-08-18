PPPRA audits downstream oil, gas facilities

Edith Ike-Eboh

The Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA) says it will commence a comprehensive audit and survey of downstream oil and gas logistic facilities in the country.

Mr Abdulkadir Saidu, PPPRA Executive Secretary, disclosed this in a statement issued in Abuja on Saturday.

He said that the state of infrastructure in the downstream of the Nigerian oil and gas sector largely was a reflection of profitability and proficiency of the market.

He added that the aim of the audit was to assess the state, adequacy and identify the infrastructure gap in the sector.

”The PPPRA recognises that the state of infrastructure in the downstream requires constant assessment to ensure uninterrupted supply of products in addition to providing up to date data for operation in the sector.

“Oil and gas processing, storage and distribution facilities, jetties downstream and pipelines, retail outlets for oil and Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) will be the focus of the survey.

”The audit also aimed at assessing the impact of government policy and regulation on the sector’s operating environment and viability, with a view to addressing identified loopholes,” he said

According to him, the exercise, which is expected to commence in the second half of 2019, is a long awaited exercise by operators and other stakeholders.

He noted that the outcome of the exercise would contribute to policy formulation and impact investment decision-making by investors.

Saidu said that the management of the PPPRA would champion the exercise, noting that it was in furtherance of the reform programme of Mr President in the oil sector.

“All oil and gas depot owners, marketers, retail outlets and LPG plant owners are stakeholders in this exercise.

“The ultimate objective of which is to enhance the commercial viability of the sector and improve its level of attractiveness as investment capital destination of choice for would-be investors.

“We therefore wish to solicit the cooperation and support of all stakeholders in ensuring its success,” he said.