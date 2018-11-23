Price of LPG increased in October says NBS

By Lucy Nwachukwu

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), said the average cost of refilling a five kilogramme (kg) cylinder for Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) increased from N2,107 recorded in September to N2,145.30 in October.

The bureau disclosed this in its “Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) Price Watch’’ (October 2018) report on Friday in Abuja.

It said the price for refilling a five kg cylinder of cooking gas increased by 1.7 per cent month-on-month and decreased by -9.64 per cent year-on-year in the period under review.

According to the bureau, states with the highest average price for refilling of a five kg cylinder for cooking gas are Bauchi (N2,550.00), Gombe (N2,500.00) and Borno (N2,488.89).

It said states with the lowest average price for refilling a five kg cylinder for cooking gas are Enugu (N1,918.18), Ebonyi (N1,916.67) and Kwara (N1,900.00).

Similarly, the NBS said the average cost of refilling a 12.5kg cylinder for cooking gas increased from N4,376.19 in September to N4,437.54 in October.

It said the price increased by by 1.40 per cent month-on-month and decreased by -2.71per cent year-on-year in the month under review.

“States with the highest average price for the refilling of a 12.5 kg cylinder for cooking gas are Akwa Ibom (N5,150.00), Anambra (N4,861.54) and Borno (N4,785.71).

“Also, states with the lowest average price for the refilling of a 12.5 kg cylinder for cooking gas are Oyo (N4198.53), Yobe (N4,115.81) and Zamfara & Kebbi (N4,100.00).’’ (NAN)