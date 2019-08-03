Roland Ewubare is COO Upstream not GMD of NNPC -Ughamadu

By Edith Ike-Eboh

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) says the existing trending fake Linkedin profile of its Chief Operating Officer, Upstream, Mr Roland Ewubare, presenting him as the Group Managing Director (GMD) of the Corporation is fake.

The NNPC in a statement by its spokesman Mr Ndu Ughamadu on Staurday in Abuja alerted the public that the profile was the sinister motive of defrauding unsuspecting members of the public especially foreign stakeholders.

He said the bogey was apparently contrived by unscrupulous conmen using the well-known professional networking platform to entrap would-be preys.

‘’For the avoidance of doubts, Mr Roland Ewubare is the Chief Operating Officer, Upstream of the NNPC.

” The position ascribed to him in the phantom Linkedin profile does not exist and totally a product of the fraudulent imagination of the authors,’’ he said.

He further noted that the fake Linkedin account was reminiscence of the barrage of bogus NNPC recruitment platforms which it repeatedly clarified.

He appealed to members of the public and stakeholders across board to be wary of such fraudulent contraptions designed to fleece people of their hard earned resources.(NAN)