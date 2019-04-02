Total launches full-field production in Angola

French oil major Total said on Tuesday it had scaled up production on the Kaombo Sul project located off the coast of Angola, in a deal that should lift Total’s general production capacities.

Arnaud Breuillac, President of Exploration & Production at Total, said in Paris that Kaombo Sul will add 115,000 barrels of oil per day (bopd) to its production capacities.

Breuillac said in a statement that the 115,000 barrels would bring the overall production capacity to 230,000 bopd, equivalent to 15 per cent of the country’s production.

“Its start-up will contribute to the group’s cash flow and production growth in 2019 and beyond,” Breuillac said. (Reuters/NAN)