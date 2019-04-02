Total launches full-field production in Angola

67 0
67 0

 

Total led consortium strikes oil and gas in South Africa

French oil major Total said on Tuesday it had scaled up production on the Kaombo Sul project located off the coast of Angola, in a deal that should lift Total’s general production capacities.

Arnaud Breuillac, President of Exploration & Production at Total, said in Paris that Kaombo Sul will add 115,000 barrels of oil per day (bopd) to its production capacities.

Breuillac said in a statement that the 115,000 barrels would bring the overall production capacity to 230,000 bopd, equivalent to 15 per cent of the country’s production.

“Its start-up will contribute to the group’s cash flow and production growth in 2019 and beyond,” Breuillac said. (Reuters/NAN)

I found this interesting

I didin't find this interesting

Join the Conversation

Join the Conversation

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top

Copyright © 2016 News Agency of Nigeria. Powered by Metric Internet