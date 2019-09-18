UK, US call for diplomatic reply to oil attacks

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has agreed with President Donald Trump that there must be “a united diplomatic response from international partners” to the weekend attacks on Saudi oil facilities.

Johnson’s office said the two leaders spoke by phone on Wednesday.

Britain has joined the U.S. and others in condemning Saturday’s attacks on the heart of the Saudi oil industry, but says it’s too early to say who is to blame.

The U.S. alleges Iran launched the attacks, which were claimed by Yemeni rebels. Saudi Arabia has stopping short of directly accusing Iran of launching the assault but says Iranian cruise missiles and drones were used.

Iran denies involvement.

Tensions in the Gulf have risen since Trump unilaterally withdrew the U.S. from Tehran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers. Britain and other European countries are still abiding by the agreement.

Read More at: