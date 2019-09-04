We have strong strategy for products supply ahead of Yuletide – Kyari

By Edith Ike-Eboh

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) says it has robust supply of petroleum products that will sustain the country even beyond December.

The Group Managing Director of the Corporation, Malam Mele Kyari, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Abuja, on Wednesday.

He said that in spite of attacks on its pipeline networks, the NNPC had plans to ensure uninterrupted product supply in the country.

Kyari said that Nigerians did not need to worry about the ember months and Yuletide, as adequate plan and strategy had been put in place.

“First of all, we have a very robust plan which has been working since January, and up till the end of the year, there will be no month we will have less than two billion litres of gasoline in the country.

”This is our plan all the way into next year, and as far as I can say, I am very confident that our supply plan is robust; we will ensure that the supply is delivered.

“There would be no incident during the Yuletide period,” he said

Kyari emphasised that there was no reason to worry, as the corporation was on top of the game.

“We have all the volume we need, we have all the strategies to deliver to fuel stations, and God willing, we will have no challenge,” he said. (NAN)