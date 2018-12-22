Yuletide : DPR monitors filling stations for sharp practices

The Yenagoa Bayelsa State Field Office of Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) has began moves to checkmate panic buying, price hacking and other sharp practices by petrol retailers to avoid the yearly fuel queue witnessed during festive period.

Under the directives from the headquarters of the petroleum monitoring outfit, the Yenagoa field officers, yesterday, paid unscheduled visits to petrol stations in the metropolis to ensure full compliance.

Though no filling station was found wanting, some of the stations visited were seen dispensing fuel to costumers at the regulated price of between N141 and N145, with no queue noticed.

Most of the stations manager who spoke to newsmen assured of petroleum products availability during the season and beyond, as they have full stocks to take care of consumers.

Leader of the DPR field office, Ibinabo Jack, who represented the Head of Operation, said the measure was to ensure that petrol retail outlets comply with regulations to avoid panic paying, which most times leads to scarcity.

He said: “We ensure that these retail outlets comply with the regulations. That is why we are here. The few station visited were selling with the regulated pump price, there were no queue at the stations.“Generally, the state is peaceful and there is sufficiency. As you can see, some of the stations still have stock and they are still expecting more to come. “We are not envisaging any short supply, price increase above the regulated pump price or panic paying.”

Source :