Buhari inaugurates Zik Mausoleum

President Muhammadu Buhari inaugurated late Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe’s Mausoleum, which he described as the symbol of national unity.

The mausoleum was built at Zik’s residence, Inosi-Onira, Onitsha, North Local Government Area of Anambra by the Buhari-led administration.

Nnamdi Azikiwe, usually referred to as Zik, was a Nigerian statesman who was Governor General of Nigeria from 1960 to 1963 and the first President of Nigeria from 1963 to 1966.

He is one of the driving forces behind the nation’s independence, and he came to be known as the “father of Nigerian Nationalism”.

Zik died in 1995.

President Buhari said that the monument was built in honour of the memory of the Great Zik of Africa, the Owelle of Onitsha.