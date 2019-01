The Wife the Vice President, Mrs Dulapo Yemi Osinbajo, represented the Wife of the President Aisha Muhammadu Buhari at the Women and Youths Presidential Campaign Rally in North-West Zone held in Lafia.

Other women with her were the Wife of Nassarawa State Governor, Mrs Salamatu Al Makuta; APC Women Leader, Mrs Salamatu Baiwa; Wife of Former governor Akwa Ibom, Mrs Godswill Akpabio and all the North West Women Leaders