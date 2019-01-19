Huge crowd welcomes Buhari to Kaduna

President Muhammadu Buhari was received in Kaduna on Friday by a massive crowd of party supporters, who thronged the Ahmadu Bello Stadium (ABS) for the flag-off of the All Progressives Congress campaign in the State.

The President, who spoke in Hausa during the flag-off of the governorship and presidential campaign, said Kaduna was his home and remained one of his strongholds.

“I have nothing to say than to remind you of the situation we met this country and the promises we made to you.”

“So the best we can do for our country is to return the APC to power.



“The biggest gift we can give to our country is security and sufficiency and economic prosperity, ” he said.

The President said that the APC administration had so far addressed the security situation in the country, as the 17 local government areas, hitherto under the control of the Boko Haram insurgents in the North East had been recaptured.