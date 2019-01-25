News Agency of Nigeria (NAN)
January 25, 2019
Photo News: Acting CJN Ibrahim Mohammed with Presidential Buhari
Acting CJN Justice Ibrahim Tanko Mohammed in a handshake with President Buhari
Acting CJN Justice Ibrahim Tanko Mohammed at the Presidential Villa
Acting CJN Justice Ibrahim Tanko Mohammed
