Photos: Mammoth crowd receives President Buhari’s campaign train in Kano

A mammoth crowd of supporters thronged the Sani Abacha stadium in Kano to receive President Muhammadu Buhari’s campaign train on Thursday.

The President, while addressing the gargantuan crowd, said that his visit was not only to seek for re-election, but to also commend the people for their tireless support to his administration.

“I am in Kano, not to tell the people what we are doing to develop the country, but to remind them of the need to perform their civic responsibilities by voting right candidates.

“This is because I believe they are aware of what we are doing,” he said.

He commended the people for welcoming him all the way from the airport Buhari and assured them of his determination to move the country to the next level.

While on the campaign tour, the President also paid a courtesy visit to the Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II.

The Emir commended President Muhammadu Buhari for initiating programmes to alleviate poverty in the country.

“Programmes like the N-power and TraderMoni where small traders across the country are given N5,000 each, can go a long way in boosting the country’s economy,” he said.

The Emir called on the president to initiate more of such programmes so as to ensure the wellbeing of all citizens.

“If the Federal Government can increase the number of beneficiaries of the programmes to 20 million, it will contribute towards poverty reduction in the country.

“It will also bring to an end street begging,” Sanusi said.

He also commended the federal government for introducing the school feeding programme, saying that the gesture had encouraged more parents to enrol their children in school.

According to Sanusi, the Emirate Council will continue to remind government about issues relating to the wellbeing of Nigerians whenever the need arises.

Some Prominent Kannywood Artistes such as Ado Gwanja, Ibrahim Yala and Rarara Kahutu were on hand to thrill the crowd.