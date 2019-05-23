PHOTOS: Orji Kalu visits President Maduro of Venezuela

Dr Orji Kalu, Senator-elect for Abia North Senatorial District visited President of Venezuela, Nicolas Maduro, on a peace initiative of the Orji Kalu Foundation and its partners across the world.

Kalu also used the opportunity of the visit to meet with members of the Afro-Venezuelan community.

He called on the governments of United States of America, United Kingdom, China, Russia, Nigeria and others to fashion out an inclusive and integrated strategy to overcome the crisis facing Venezuela.

Read also: I didn’t visit Venezuela to cut oil deals, says Kalu