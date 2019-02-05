2019: Cross River women demand 50% inclusiveness

Some women in Cross River state have demanded for 50 per cent affirmative action and inclusiveness from governments at all levels.

This position was made known during the visit of the wife of presidential candidate of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP), Dr Jennifer Abubakar, to the state, in continuation of her series of town hall meetings.

Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the PDP presidential candidate had, during the national women conference in Abuja, promised 70 per cent for both women and youths in his government, when elected.

But while speaking on behalf of Cross River women on Monday, wife of the state Governor, Dr. Linda Ayade, said, though the women would pull out 50% of the total votes, it would be necessary that they get 50% inclusiveness when the government is formed.

“When we say this state is for PDP 100%, be assured that more than 50% of them are women. We are warriors and we want to assure you that we shall go out there and win the trophy.

“In Cross River, no woman no vote. We shall prove to Nigerians that Cross River state has political weight.

“As we pull our weight and pull 50% in Cross River, we also demand that in this state, the women affirmative be increased to 50%.

“We are going to pull 50%. We’ll contribute 50%, we’ll get 50%. We want some of you here to become commissioners, political office holders”, Mrs. Ayade said.

On her part, Mrs. Abubakar said the beautiful programs and policies mapped out for Nigerian women by her husband would not be possible if the women did not mobilise massively for his victory.

She said, “Atiku will not do anything for you if you do not vote for him to get to Aso Rock.

“You have to work hard for him to be voted into office. Go and collect your PVCs.

“It is going to be a defining election. It is done. When the sun rises tomorrow, we will send Atiku to Aso Rock”.

Mrs Abubakar, who was accompanied by Mrs Margaret Obi, wife of the PDP vice presidential candidate, told the mammoth crowd that, the Atiku and Obi team had a better policy on job creation, restructuring, education and other areas of concern in the country.

Senator Florence Ita-Giwa, former special adviser to President Olusegun Obasanjo on National Assembly matters, said she had to return to PDP for the sake of Atiku Abubakar.

Her words, “I served Atiku as Adviser for 4 years. Even me as Adviser, I can make a good President, not to talk of a man who works 24 hours.

“We want human being to be president, not somebody who is not reachable or can not communicate”.

In his brief remarks, Governor Ben Ayade assured Mrs. Abubakar of total support for the PDP candidates in the forthcoming elections, while urging the women to “come out on Friday to receive Alhaji Atiku Abubakar”, who will be visiting the state for presidential campaign.

Mrs. Abubakar also visited the Obong of Calabar’s palace, where the entire traditional council gave blessings to the aspiration of her husband.