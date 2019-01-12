2019 election: Group drums support for Buhari

By Olusola Oke

A U.S.-based Nigerian group, “Better Nigeria’’, says only President Muhammadu Buhari can clean the rot of the past, hence the need for his return in the fortthcoming elections.

Dr Salewa Olafioye, the Chairman of the group, made this known to newsmen on Saturday in Akure.

“The rot the previous government plundered Nigeria into can only be cured by a president who has genuine interest for his fatherland rather than those with unbridled passion for the excess acquisition of wealth and materialism at the expense of Nigeria.

“That person is President Buhari among all presidential candidates in the February presidential election,’’ he said.

Olafioye said that for Nigeria not to derail, all hands must be on deck to ensure Buhari’s victory in the 2019 elections.

He noted that Buhari-led administration’s policies were meant to sensitise the polity.

“President Buhari has acquitted himself well in his tour of duty as Nigeria’s President with an impressive score card during his first term as President.

“He stands a shoulder higher than the other candidates and he deserves a second term. He stands out among the pack of Nigerian politicians.

“To us, there are two candidates contesting for the Nigerian presidency in 2019 and they are Buhari and the rest,’’ he said.

According to him, it is a pity that a group of people that ruled for 16 years but caused havoc for the system have come together again with the hope of seizing power once again to continue with their style of governance.

He called on the Nigerian press to propagate facts and educate the populace; rather than carrying sensational news.

Olafioye explained that only those who did not like Nigeria would not root for Buhari’s second term.

The chairman appealed to Nigerians not to allow the average selfish Nigerian politician to buy their conscience and franchise on election day because “vote- buying is fast becoming the order of the day in Nigeria’’.

Olafioye also advised Nigerian youths not to allow themselves to be used and dumped by any selfish politician.

He equally appealed to Nigerians to vote once again for President Buhari so that the anti-corruption crusade of the President could be carried out to a logical conclusion.

According to him, Nigerians in diaspora too feel the brunt of wrong foreign policy of past leaders.

“Our resolve is to actively participate in the process of selecting and electing the leadership at home by drumming support for a candidate that can improve the lot of Nigerians and rewrite their integrity,’’ Olafioye said. (NAN)