2019 Presidential Election Result: Buhari in early lead (Visualisation)

Official results announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Abuja shows that the APC candidate, President Muhammadu Buhari has taken the lead in the 2019 race for the Presidency of the country.

A total of 73 presidential candidates are participating in the election which began on Saturday.

Collation Officers from 11 states and the FCT have so far submitted their results to INEC as at the early hours of Tuesday.

Here is a summary of the result so far:

Collation Officers from the remaining 25 states are still being expected to arrive at the INEC Collation Centre at the International Conference Centre.