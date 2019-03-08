372 Candidates contest Governorship, assembly elections in Nasarawa

By Isaac Ukpoju

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says 372 candidates will be contesting the Governorship and House of Assembly elections on Saturday in Nasarawa state.

Dr Uthman Ajidagaba, INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner in the state, told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Lafia.

He said that 29 political parties would be fielding candidates for the governorship election in the state.

He said that 343 candidates from different political parties would be jostling for the 24 state house of assembly seats during the Saturday’s polls.

The commissioner added that not all political parties fielded candidates for the state assembly election.

He said that Keffi West constituency had the highest number of contestants from 19 political parties, while Awe South had the least with 10 candidates.

Ajidagba said that out of the numbers of candidates contesting, 19 were females comprising one for governorship and 18 for state house of assembly seats.

He said that some of the political parties fielding candidates in the governorship election and almost all the state constituencies are: Africa Democratic Congress (ADC) and All Progressives Congress (APC).

Others are Social Democratic Party (SDP) and Zenith Labour Party, All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). (NAN)