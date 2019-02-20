AAP adopts Atiku as Presidential candidate, joins CUPP

The Advanced Allied Party (AAP), has endorsed and adopted the Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar for President.

National executives of the party at a crucial emergency meeting, resolved to adopt the PDP Presidential Candidate as its own candidate.

National Publicity Secretary of the Party, Rikki Nwajiofor in a statement issued on Wednesday, said that the decision of the party was based on its resolve to contribute in making Nigeria work again.

The party also officially joined the the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP).

“The party headed by Alhaji Abdulkadir Butu,will in the forthcoming election work with CUPP at all levels of the election.

“The National and state chapter of the party has been properly positioned to queue behind the decision of CUPP,” the statement read.