Adamawa House of Assembly sacks deputy speaker, majority leader

Adamawa State House of Assembly complex
By Muhammad Auwal
The  Speaker Adamawa House of Assembly, Alhaji Kabiru Mijinyawa said the  deputy speaker and majority  leader have all been sacked.
Mijinyawa in a telephone interview told the  News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) on Saturday in Yola  said that the deputy majority leader of the House was equally removed.
“The Deputy Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Mr Emmanuel Tsamdu, the  majority leader, Mr Hassan Barguma and the deputy majority leader, Mr Abubakar Isa, all APC,  were impeached,” Mijinyawa said.
He said that the house elected Mr. Lunsumbani Dili , APC , from Demsa local government area as its new Deputy Speaker.
Muhammad Hayatu is now the majority leader, while  Muhammadu Sani-Shehu is the deputy leader.
The Speaker, however, did not give the reason behind the  impeachment.

