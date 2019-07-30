Adebayo’s appointment reward for exemplary leadership – Sen. Bamidele

By Julius Toba-Jegede

Sen. Bamidele Opeyemi (APC Ekiti) on Tuesday felicitated with Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo on his confirmation as a minister by the senate.

Opeyemi who was announced as the Chairman, Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters disclosed this in Abuja in a statement issued by his media office.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that President Muhammad Buhari had sent Adebayo’s name and 42 others to the Senate for screening and confirmation as ministers on July 22.

NAN further reports that the former governor of Ekiti was screened by the senate on Thursday, July 25.

Bamidele in the statement noted that Adebayo’s nomination as a Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria was in recognition of his excellent leadership credentials, strength of character and his consistent progressive politics.

He stressed that “as the first civilian Governor of Ekiti, Adebayo laid the foundation for good governance and the steady growth of the state.

“The sense of vision and the managerial acumen of Adebayo provided a leverage for subsequent administrations to move the State forward,” he said.

Bamidele added that Adebayo’s stable political character and commitment to progressive ideals ever since his foray into Nigerian politics was never in question.

“The appointment of my elder brother and highly respected kinsman from Iyin-Ekiti, Ekiti State is an eloquent testimony to his humility inspired by his noble family background,” he said.

He said he had no doubt that Adebayo would perform excellently in any portfolio he finds himself in the proposed cabinet.

He also pointed out that as a seasoned lawyer, an accomplished business magnate and statesman his profile would contribute most meaningfully to nation building.

He,however, commended President Mohammadu Buhari for the appointment, including that of Dr. Kayode Fayemi as minister during his first term. (NAN)