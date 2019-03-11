A’Ibom Liberation Movement hails Gov. Udom’s re-election

A pressure group, Akwa Ibom Liberation Movement, has congratulated Governor Udom Emmanuel on his reelection as Governor of the State.

The group described the victory of the governor as a triumph of people’s will, urging the governor to reciprocate the gesture with more life-touching projects.

Speaking in Uyo after the announcement of the result, the leader of the movement, Prince Emmanuel Sam, recalled how the long road to liberation had been fraught with many challenges.

“We must also appreciate the impartial conduct of personnel of the Department of State Services, DSS, during the election. This agency stood out among all the security agencies who participated in the elections.

“We cannot forget the enormous contributions of honest and sincere staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC in the state who ensured every vote counted.

“Particularly, we appreciate the Resident Electoral Commissioner, Mr. Mike Igini for his stand. We are glad that in the midst corruption, some persons still maintain their integrity. INEC would be better if the have more of Iginis in the commission.

“We congratulate Governor Udom Emmanuel is this uncommon victory. Thank you for being that Moses that is taking Akwa Ibom people out of bondage. Thank you for breaking jinx that no Onna man had ever gone for second term as governor.

“While the people of the state still bask in the euphoria of celebration, we urge Governor Udom Emmanuel to deliver on the mandate given him by Akwa Ibom people.

“A time has come for the Governor to reciprocate the sacrifice and exhibited by Akwa Ibom people to vote him into power, by engaging in more life-touching projects,” he said.

Sam used the opportunity to hail membetrs who had been with the group since the beginning of the struggle in 2010 and those who have lost loved ones on account of the struggle.

“I cannot forget those who died in the process of this struggle, my friends who lost their parents and my fellow journeymen who survived bullet wounds. My God comfort them all,” he said.