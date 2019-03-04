Akwa Ibom APC lying to Buhari – Group warns

A Civil Liberty Group, Akwa Ibom Liberation Movement (AILM), has expressed worry that stalwarts of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the State were lying President Muhammadu Buhari and the party about their capabilities.

In an open letter to President Muhammadu Buhari ahead of his “Thank You” visit on Monday, the group claimed that the deceit was evident in the performance of the APC in the February 23rd elections.

Prince Emmanuel Sam, leader of the movement who made the letter available to newsmen, stressed that the new claim to deliver the state to the APC in the governorship election was also false.

Sam in the letter informed President Buhari that the leaders of the party in the state “did not take your reelection as serious as they want you to believe”.

“Evidently, their fantastic claim to hand over Akwa Ibom state to the APC within three hours has been proven to be false.

“We have reasons to be convinced that your loss was a direct result of nonchalance by these so called political gladiators, running around you today”, the group pointed out.

The group said that even in areas that were hitherto believe to be strongholds of the APC, the party also recorded huge loses.

“This clearly shows that your journeymen lied to you about being on ground, their action was reflective of unpreparedness.

“We agree with the APC National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomole, that the just concluded Presidential election was a referendum by Nigerian electorate against corruption and men of doubtful character.

“Indeed, in a state like Akwa Ibom, which has reportedly lost over N1.4 trillion between 2007 and 2015 to corruption, the electorate (across political party line) simply made a resounding statement.

“They gave their verdict on February 23, 2019 and will do so again on March 9, 2019,” he said.