Akwa Ibom group writes Buhari, wants INEC officials protected

Akwa Ibom Liberation Movement, AILM has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to order security agencies to protect INEC staff and facilities from being burnt down or destroyed by supporters of politicians who are not satisfied with the outcome of the Saturday’s elections.

The leader of the group, Prince Emmanuel Sam, in a statement made available to newsmen, said it was rather unfortunate that people who looked for political offices and lost, could not exhibit statesmen’s character in a contest they lost.

The group, while urging Akwa Ibom people to remain calm, appealed to the president to ensure no harm is done to any INEC facilities to forestall postponement of the forthcoming governorship elections in the state.

“Your Excellency, we are sad and disappointed that even though elections were free and fair the Commissioner of Police in Akwa Ibom State boldly told INEC that the force could not guarantee security for the announcement of Senatorial District results in Ikot Ekpene.

“This threat portends clear danger to INEC staff and electorate who must go out to exercise their civic responsibility on March 9, 2019.

“Accordingly, we pray that you impress upon the rank and file of the large contingent of Police, Army, DSS and Civil Defense Corps deployed to the state for the purpose of this election, to eschew partisanship and focus on their constitutional obligation of ensuring peace during and after the elections.

“Your Excellency, the international community is watching all the happenings across the country at this critical point in our nationhood. The United States of America through its Embassy has even threatened stiff sanctions against us if state actors instigate violence during the election.

“Consequently, we respectfully urge you to buttress your dignified stance against electoral malpractice and post election violence by directing the Acting Inspector General of Police and other securities agencies to work without preference to anyone or political party to forestall breakdown of law and order in the Akwa Ibom State during the March 9 elections,” it said.

The group stressed that it was their hope that the security operatives that would be deployed to the state would be non-partisan, adding that all aggrieved politicians should seek redress through the legal means.