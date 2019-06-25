Alleged forgery: Appeal Court has vindicated me – Hon. Idrisu

The Member representing Ajaokuta federal constituency of Kogi state, Hon. Lawal Muhammadu Idirisu, said he has been vindicated by the appeal court judgement which affirmed his election into the House of Representatives.

The court of appeal sitting in Abuja, had on Friday, ruled on an appeal brought before it by the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the last election, Mr. Aloysius Okino Adeiza, alleging that Hon. Idirisu forged his National Diploma (ND) Certificate.

Reacting to the judgement on Tuesday, Hon. Idirisu said it was God who saved him from the hands of his opponents, whom he said, have been “witch-hunting” him since he joined politics in 2013.

“I thank God Almighty for vindicating me from the hands of Aloysius Okino and his cohorts who have been witch-hunting me since 2013 that I entered into politics.

“I also thank the judiciary for their just decisions and upholding justice in my favour.

“Aloysius Okino Adeiza and his gangs are distractors whose aim is to divert my attention from continuing the good work that God has assigned me to do to the good people of Ajaokuta federal constituency.

“I further pray that God should continue to disgrace and seal their faces with shame”, the lawmaker said.

He also used the opportunity to appreciate his numerous supporters and constituents, for their show of solidarity while the litigation lasted.

It could be recalled that, Hon. Adeiza, in a pre-election suit filed in 2018, challenged the qualification of Hon. Idrisu, the candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), alleging that he forged his ND certificate which was obtained from Yaba College of Technology, Lagos.

This was, even as, Hon. Adeiza had challenged same ND certificate at the tribunal and court of appeal in 2015 when he was first defeated at the poll, but lost at both courts for lack of sufficient proofs.

In a frank judgement delivered at the weekend by a panel of 3 Justices presided by Justice Emmanuel Agim, the appellate court did not only dismiss Adeiza’s appeal against Hon. Lawal Muhammad Idrisu of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC); the court also awarded the sum of N400,000 as cost, against the appellant.