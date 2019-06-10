Aniekan Bassey emerges speaker of 7th Akwa Ibom Assembly

By Isaiah Eka

The Akwa Ibom House of Assembly on Monday inaugurated its 7th assembly with Mr Aniekan Bassey (Uruan-PDP), emerging as the speaker.

Bassey, a returning member was nominated by Mr Nse Essien (Onna-PDP), seconded by Mr Mark Esset (Nsit Atai-PDP) and unanimously elected by the 25 Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) members present.

The Clerk of the House, Mrs Mandu Umoren had earlier read a letter of proclamation from Gov. Udom Emmanuel, bringing the 7th Assembly to life in line with provisions of Section 105 (3) of the 1999 Constitution, as amended.

The former deputy speaker in the 6th assembly, Mrs Felicia Bassey also emerged as the Deputy Speaker, Mr Uduak Ududo(Ikot Abasi/Eastern Obolo-PDP), nominated Bassey and was seconded by Mr Emmanuel Ekpenyong( Ini-PDP).

In his acceptance speech, Bassey thanked God for his election as the speaker, and acknowledged his party, the PDP and his constituency for giving him the opportunity to represent them.

He thanked his colleagues for reposing confidence in him while promising not to disappoint them, he assured that the legislature under his watch would run a transparent, accountable and resulted orientated administration.

“We shall operate an open door policy that will welcome constructive criticisms and ensure that decisions are reached with the full consent of members.

“Let me assure my colleagues and people of the state that I will not take the responsibility placed on me for granted. Let it be known that we all belong to each other. We all need each other. To serve each other by sacrificing for the common good of the people,’’ he said.

The House adjourned plenary to reconvene on Tuesday June 18.