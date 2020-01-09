ANN trains youths on quality leadership

By Peter Amine

A Political Party, Alliance for New Nigeria (ANN), Plateau Chapter, on Thursday said that it had embarked on training of youths in the state to become quality leaders.

The party’s state Chairman, Mr Senlat Garba, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Jos.

Garba said that the essence of the training was to equip the youth with leadership qualities that would enable them make meaningful impact in life.

“Immediately after the 2019 general elections, ANN has been organising leadership trainings for youths.

“We have been preparing a generation that will take over, not necessary as ANN members but people that will work for a new Plateau and indeed Nigeria.

“The initiative is aimed at equipping youths with the necessary skills to impact positively on the society,” he said.

Garba said that the party had also been engaging in encouraging youths in the state to take advantage of the opportunities in profitable ventures like sports.

He added that the party had donated balls, jerseys and other sports equipment to the youth.

He said that ANN would continue to be active as other Nigerian political parties, saying that its members were still together. (NAN)