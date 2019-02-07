APC mourns death of supporters at Jalingo campaign rally

By Emmanuel Mogbede

The All Progressives Congress (APC) said on Thursday that it was deeply pained by the death of some of its supporters at its Next Level campaign rally in Taraba for the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari .

Malam Lanre Issa-Onilu, the APC National Publicity Secretary, made this known in a statement in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the incident was caused by a stampede at the party’s Next Level campaign rally for President Muhammadu Buhari at the Jolly Nyame Stadium in Jalingo, the Taraba capital.

“Our party is deeply pained by this painful loss. We pray for the dearly departed and express our deep condolences to their family members, loved ones and the good people of Taraba,” he said.

Issa-Onilu also prayed for the speedy and full recovery of the party’s supporters, who sustained injuries during the incident, which he said was caused by overcrowding.

The APC spokesman added that the party would ensure that improved crowd control measures were put in place to as much as possible prevent a re-occurrence of such a sad incident.(NAN)