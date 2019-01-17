APC takes campaign to Jos

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Saturday visit Jos in continuation of his reelection campaign.

The Deputy Governor Plateau State Sonni Tyoden told reporters in Jos on Wednesday that the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress and Presidential Campaign Council Co-Chairman Asiwaju Bola Tinubu would accompany the President on the campaign trip.

Others are the National Chairman of the party Adams Oshiomhole and Director-General of the Buhari Campaign Organisation Rotimi Amaechi.

Tyoden said, “The President’s visit to Plateau will afford him the opportunity to once again seek votes.

“As usual, we are expecting a large gathering of party faithful from all the 17 local government areas of the state.”