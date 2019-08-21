APC tasks Ministers on core mandate of President Buhari

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has challenged the newly sworn-in Ministers to justify the confidence reposed in them by President Muhammadu Buhari.

In a congratulatory message to Ministers by the National Publicity Secretary, Lanre Issa-Onilu, the APC reminded the Ministers that there was an urgent task ahead of them to lift Nigerians out of poverty, secure lives and property as well as grow the economy.

The ruling party urged the Ministers to reflect the best and progressive ideals of the party in their conduct and actions

Read the statement: “The Party notes with utmost satisfaction the painstaking efforts the President made in picking the new ministers, their speedy screening and confirmation by the Senate in addition to the rigorous induction of the new appointees towards acquainting them to the onerous task of assisting the President fulfil his promises of repositioning the economy, ensuring security of lives and property and fighting corruption.

“While the APC-led administration has recorded remarkable milestones in these three areas, we align with the position of the President that there is more work to be done.

“There are challenges to build on the foundations that have been laid in the last four years. To state a few, the APC-led government has an urgent task to lift Nigerians out of poverty, secure lives and property, grow our economy, build infrastructure, bring back discipline to our private and public conducts and mobilize Nigerians through personal examples towards evolving a Nigeria we all can be proud of.

“We, therefore, urge the new ministers to justify the confidence reposed in them by the President and, indeed, all Nigerians, by settling down to work quickly and hit the ground running and consolidate on the progress that has been made in the various sectors.

“We join the President in calling on the newly-inaugurated ministers to ensure teamwork amongst themselves so as to create harmony in the governance system. This is the only way we can achieve synergy in our policy implementation and overall implementation of our Next Level manifesto for the country.

“It is important that our newly-inaugurated ministers understand they are ministers of APC administration, hence, they should reflect the best and progressive ideals of the party in their conduct and actions.