APC wins Bauchi Central Senatorial seat

By Amina Ahmed

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr Halliru Jika, has emerged winner of Saturday’s election for Bauchi Central Senatorial District.

Announcing the result in Darazo town on Monday, the Returning Officer, Prof. Usman Elnafaty, said the winner polled 120,871 votes to defeat contestants of two other political parties.

Candidates of other political parties that contested with him were Alhaji Bappah Aliyu of Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), who polled 66,024 votes and Alhaji Isa Hamma of Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP), who garnered 57,069 votes.

The Bauchi Central Senatorial District comprises of six Local Government Areas of Ganjuwa,Darazo,Misau,Dambam, Ningi and Warji.

Meanwhile, some domestic observers who spoke to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Darazo, Mr Kabir Danbaiwa and Said Ahmed, have attributed the delay in collation of results to insufficiency of some collation officers.

They however commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), for adequate provison of electoral materials and logistics, which had resulted in the peaceful conduct of the el