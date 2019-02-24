APC wins Katsina Federal Constituency

By Zubairu Idris

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has declared the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Salisu Isansi, as winner of Katsina Federal Constituency, with a score of 58,314 votes.

Announcing the result on Sunday in Katsina, the Returning Officer, Dr Godwin Ojochogu, said that Isansi defeated other candidates who contested in the election.

He said that PDP candidate, Aminu Chindo, scored 21,454 votes to emerge second.

Ojochogu said that the constituency had a total of 249,201 registered voters, with a total 87,622 votes cast and 3,039 votes rejected during the election.

Ojochogu said that, Isansi, having scored highest number of votes cast satisfied the requirements of the law, and was therefore returned elected.(NAN)