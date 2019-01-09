Atiku in Niger, promises women, youth employment

By Rita Iliya

The Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has reiterated his promise to create more job opportunities for unemployed women and youth in the country, if elected President.

He restated the promise on Wednesday in Minna, while addressing party supporters at a rally where he also harped on the need for better infrastructural development in the Niger State.

The presidential candidate claimed that over 10 million Nigerians, including women and youth, had lost their jobs in the last three and half years of the All Progressives Congress-led administration.

Abubakar promised to create employment opportunities in the country.

He said that infrastructure in the country, including roads, schools and hospitals, were built by previous PDP administrations, calling on Nigerians to vote out the ruling party.

According to him, the APC government has failed to deliver its promises of 2015 to fight corruption, insecurity and eradicate poverty in the country.

“Today, insecurity is not only peculiar to the Northeast, but we now have insecurity in North Central and North West; APC has failed to control insecurity.

“Our campaign is issues based; which is to fight corruption, restore back security and eradicate poverty in the country if voted into power.

“The roads we see today were constructed by PDP administration since 2008, other social amenities we have were built by PDP, we appeal to you to vote out APC in the forthcoming elections,” he said.

Abubakar gave an assurance that he would create an enabling and friendly environment for businesses and investors, as well as revive industries that would bring about wealth in the country.

Earlier, Senate President and Director General of Atiku Abubakar Campaign Organisation, Dr Bukola Saraki, decried what he called the high level of poverty, insecurity and corruption in the country.

He said that the APC-led government had failed in providing security for the people.

In his remarks, Alhaji Umaru Nasko, PDP gubernatorial flag bearer in Niger, appealed to the people of the State to vote Atiku for President and himself as the state governor.

He reiterated his promise of N20,000 monthly stipends for unemployed youths in the state if elected as governor.

In their separate remarks, Mr Tanko Berji, Chairman of PDP in Niger, and Dr Mu’azu Aliyu, a former Governor of Niger State, called on the electorate to come out en masse to vote for PDP candidates across the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that other dignitaries in attendance include Alhaji Tenmu Turaki, Sen. Rabiu Kwankwaso, Sen. Phillip Aduda, Dr Shem Zagbayi and Sen. Zainba Kure.