Atiku wins Imo with 140,463 votes

By Emmanuel Oloniruha

The Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar has won Saturday’s Presidential election in Imo after polling 334,923 votes out of 542,777 total votes cast in the state.

The result was announced on Tuesday at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) National Collation Centre in Abuja, by the State Returning Officer, Prof. Benjamin Ozumba.

Ozumba, also the Vice Chancellor, University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN), Enugu State, said President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC), polled 140, 463 votes at the poll.

He said Shittu Mohammed of Advanced Peoples Democratic Alliance (APDA) polled 1,847 votes, John Gbor of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) got 1,847 votes, Felix Osakwe of the Democratic Peoples Party (DPP) 255 votes, Felix Nicholas of the Peoples Coalition Party (PCP) 4883 votes and Obadiah Mailafia of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) 541 votes.

According to Ozumba, Imo has 2,037,569 registered voters, 585,742 accredited voters, while 31,191 votes were rejected.

He said election was cancelled in 97 polling units in 12 Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state with 63,078 registered voters in the affected areas.(NAN)