Bayelsa, Kogi Polls: Group cautions against violence, vote buying

As the Bayelsa and Kogi states governorship elections approaches, the Committee of Youth on Mobilization and Sensitization (CYMS) has called on political parties to refrain from using youths to carry out electoral violence.

This is even as they charged parties not to engage in vote buying or any form of moneytary inducement to garner votes.

In a statement issued by the CYMS in Lokoja on Thursday, Director General of the group Mr Obinna Nwaka frowned at the frightening situations of violence already emanating from the states.

The group said that from an independent assessment of the pre-election situation in the states, there was already cause for concern.

Nwaka who hinted that the group had already deployed trained electoral observers to Bayelsa and Kogi, advices security operatives to take proactive measures to prevent political violence or other attempts to disrupt the process.

It charged the security operatives to ensure that security measures are non-partisan especially with regard to deployment of officers and prevention of armed group moving at will on election day.

The group also called on the electoral umpire, INEC to be firm on the use of the card readers and uphold electoral standards.

“CYMS also urged INEC to defend its electoral standards and not to succumb to any external pressure in favour of any doctored results or biased reports that will damage our electoral confidence before the international community

“We call security agents to ensure that the collation of results is protected from partisan abuse, interference by politicians and that INEC officials should complete the task transparently in the presence of electorates, party agents and election observers.

“CYMS appeals to electoral officials to reject any inducement or intimidation to write or announce any results under duress in favor of any party or candidate.

“CYMS warns politicians to shun vote buying on the day of election, we promise to report individuals or political parties who violate the rules to EFCC for immediate prosecution through its reports,” Nwaka said.

He therefore admonished the electorates to come out enmass to exercise their franchise.