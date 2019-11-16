Bolivia: Morales ready to stand aside in new elections

Ousted Bolivian president Evo Morales said that fresh elections could be held without him, potentially removing an obstacle to choosing a new leader in the South American country thrown into turmoil by his resignation.

“For the sake of democracy, if they don’t want me to take part, I have no problem not taking part in new elections,” Morales told Reuters in an interview in Mexico City. “I just wonder why there is so much fear of Evo,” he added.

Morales resigned under pressure on Sunday after weeks of protests and violence following an October 20 election that awarded an outright victory to him but was tarnished by widespread allegations of voting fraud.

He then accepted an offer of asylum from the Mexican government, which sent a plane to bring him to Mexico City.

