The elections petition tribunal sitting in Akwa Ibom has thrown out the Petition of Nsima Ekere of the All Progressives Congress (APC), declaring Gov. Udom Emmanuel as duly elected.

Ekere had challenged the election of Gov. Udom at the tribunal.

In its ruling on Thursday, the Tribunal dismissed the petition, upholding the election as declared by INEC.

it however did not award any costs.

details later